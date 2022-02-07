Go to the main site
    Russia records less COVID-19 cases than the day before, crisis center says

    7 February 2022, 19:50

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 171,905 over the past day versus 180,071 a day earlier, reaching 12,982,023, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    Thus, for the first time since January 10, the daily number of those infected is lower than the day before. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.34%.

    As many as 10,843 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 15% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 53 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 29 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in three regions.

    Moscow daily cases

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 15,442 over the past day versus 18,856 a day earlier, reaching 2,511,333.

    The growth rate hit 0.6%.

    Some 83 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 81 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,517, the crisis center said.

    As many as 13,097, patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,047,924.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 609 over the past day to 336,023.

    A day earlier 661 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Thus, the daily death toll is the lowest since June 27, 2021, when 599 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.59%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 55,683 over the past day, reaching 10,624,954.

    A day earlier, as many as 59,583 recoveries were confirmed.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 81.8% of the total number of those infected.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
