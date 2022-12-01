Russia records huge drop in November COVID cases

1 December 2022, 21:43

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of COVID-19 cases recorded daily in Russia continued to decline in November, with 2.75 times fewer cases of the infection reported countrywide this month than the last month, according to TASS’ calculations based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center, TASS reports.

From November 1 to November 30, the crisis center reported 161,322 cases, compared to 443,750 in October and 1,456,787 in September. The number of cases detected throughout the month ranged between 4,500 and 6,000 per day.

Thus, new variants of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 detected in Russia at the end of last month have not yet led to an increase in morbidity. Earlier, Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said these mutations were more contagious than the basic Omicron strain, whose spread had led to the worst pandemic outbreak so far.

In Russia, the number of deaths due to COVID declined sharply this month: in October the headquarters reported 2,906 deaths, while in November they reported 1,827 (down 37.1%). The number of deaths has been the lowest since July, when 1,321 fatalities due to the infection were recorded. That said, the mortality rate continued to rise: last month it was 0.65%, and this month it is already 1.13%.

Following the decline in morbidity, the number of recoveries also sank. According to the crisis center, 194,513 people recovered within a month, which is 3.9 times less than during the same period last month.

Situation in Moscow

The COVID-19 incidence in Moscow has dropped by 26.5% by the end of November, according to data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center. This month 25,946 cases of the infection have been recorded in the capital against 35,319 cases last month.

Meanwhile, the number of those recovered halved: in October the crisis center reported 50,118 recoveries, yet in November there were only 24,362.

COVID deaths continued to decline rapidly in the Russian capital. From November 1 to 30, the crisis center reported 368 deaths, which is the lowest number since July, compared to 587 from October 1 to 31 (down 37.3%).

