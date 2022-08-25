25 August 2022 19:40

Russia records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since March 13

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 43,919 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since March 13, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday. The total number of cases has reached 19,265,521, TASS reports.

As many as 3,936 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 3,872 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 36 regions of the country and rose in 42 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,874 to 2,990,057 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 4,423 to 1,634,921.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 30,775 to 18,401,387 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. As many as 32,876 recoveries were confirmed on Wednesday. Recoveries increased by 8,574 to 2,757,001 in Moscow and by 4,161 to 1,563,864 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 71 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, down from 72 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 383,829. Moscow’s coronavirus death toll increased by 25 to 44,955 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s fatalities were up by 19 to 34,609.

