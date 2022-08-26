Go to the main site
    Russia records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since March 12

    26 August 2022 15:43

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 46,452 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since March 12, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 19,311,973, TASS reports.

    As many as 3,912 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from 3,936 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 35 regions of the country and rose in 45 regions.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,602 to 2,997,659 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 4,435 to 1,639,356.

    Coronavirus recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,709 to 18,435,096 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. As many as 30,775 recoveries were confirmed on Thursday. Recoveries increased by 8,292 to 2,765,293 in Moscow and by 5,009 to 1,568,873 in St. Petersburg.

    Coronavirus death toll

    Russia recorded 81 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since June 4. The total death toll has climbed to 383,910. Moscow’s daily coronavirus death toll was above 30 for the first time since March 20. The city’s fatalities surged by 31 to 44,986 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 22 to 34,631.


