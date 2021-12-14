Russia records fewer than 29,000 COVID-19 cases for first time in more than month

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 28,343 in the last 24 hours to 10,074,797, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, noting that it was the first time in more than a month when the daily caseload hit fewer than 29,000, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence climbed by 0.28% over the past day.

In particular, some 1,989 cases of the infection were disclosed in St. Petersburg, as many as 1,945 COVID-19 cases were registered in the Moscow Region, some 769 cases were confirmed in the Krasnodar Region, 703 cases in the Krasnoyarsk Region, some 678 cases were recorded in the Samara Region.

The number of so-called active cases, patients who are currently receiving treatment decreased to 979,048, the crisis center noted.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 1,976 per day against 2,894 a day earlier to 1,989,248. For the first time since September 22, less than 2,000 new daily cases have been detected in the capital.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.1%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 89 over the past day against 84 the day before and reached 35,471 (1.78% of all cases).

The number of recovered patients increased over the day by 3,436 to 1,819,020. According to the headquarters, 134,757 people are undergoing treatment in the capital.

Patients' deaths

The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia surged by 1,145 versus 1,121 a day earlier to 291,749 deaths.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased to 2.9%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, in the past 24 hours, some 62 mortalities were recorded in St. Petersburg, 52 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in the Moscow Region, 38 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, some 36 deaths from coronavirus were confirmed in the Krasnoyarsk Region and some 35 mortalities - in the Volgograd Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 34,084. In all, 8,804,000 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 87.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,098 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,315 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,216 patients - in the Altai Region, 877 patients - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 846 patients were discharged in the Omsk Region.



