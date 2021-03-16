Russia records another 9,393 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 9,393 to 4,409,438 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.21%.

The rate is the lowest in the Altai region (0.01%), the Sakhalin region (0.03%) and the Tuva region (0.04%).

In particular, 916 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 565 in the Moscow region, 348 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 246 in the Rostov region and 227 in the Samara region.

There are currently 302,281 active coronavirus cases in Russia.



