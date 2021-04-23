Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records another 8,840 coronavirus cases

    23 April 2021, 19:40

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,840 to 4,744,961 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

    According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.19%.

    In particular, 2,502 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 694 in St. Petersburg, 609 in the Moscow region (the highest daily number since March 28), 238 in the Rostov region, 194 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 191 in the Samara region.

    There are currently 266,246 active coronavirus cases in Russia, which is the lowest number since October 12, 2020.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays