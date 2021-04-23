Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 April 2021, 19:40
Russia records another 8,840 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,840 to 4,744,961 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.19%.

In particular, 2,502 cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 694 in St. Petersburg, 609 in the Moscow region (the highest daily number since March 28), 238 in the Rostov region, 194 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 191 in the Samara region.

There are currently 266,246 active coronavirus cases in Russia, which is the lowest number since October 12, 2020.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
