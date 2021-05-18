Russia records another 8,183 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,183 to 4,957,756 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

The rate is the lowest in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Altai and Sakhalin regions (0.01%) and the Tuva region (0.03%).

In particular, 772 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 709 in the Moscow region, 200 in the Rostov region, 142 in the Voronezh region and 135 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,972 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,572,226 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.2% of the total number of infected people.

In the past 24 hours, 364 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 340 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 116,575. The relative lethality is currently at 2.35%, the statistics indicate.

There are currently 268,955 active coronavirus cases in Russia.