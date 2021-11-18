Russia records another 37,374 coronavirus cases – crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,374 to 9,219,912 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, TASS reports.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.41%.

In particular, 4,062 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,645 in St. Petersburg, 1,781 in the Samara region, 1,407 in the Moscow region, 878 in Crimea, 819 in the Krasnodar region and 781 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,040,327 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 4,062 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,966 a day before to 1,908,585. The coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.21%, the latest figures show.

Ninety-four coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours compared to ninety-six a day before, with fatalities totaling 33,067 in the Russian capital (1.73% of all infections), the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Russian capital increased by 7,204 in the past day to 1,709,871. Currently, 165,647 patients continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the latest data show.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,251 compared to 1,247 the day before. In all, 260,335 patients died of the infection.

In absolute terms, this is the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic, the previous record high of 1,247 daily fatalities was registered on November 17.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.82%.

Over the past 24 hours, 79 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 65 - in the Krasnodar Region, 45 fatalities - in the Stavropol Region, 43 fatalities - in the Perm Region, and 39 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 36,414, bringing the total to 7,919,250. This is the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to 85.9% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,849 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,051 patients - in Yakutia, 982 patients - in the Samara Region, 893 patients - in the Krasnodar Region, and 875 patients were discharged in the Republic of Crimea.



