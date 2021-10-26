Russia records another 36,466 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 36,466 to 8,316,019 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.44%.

In particular, 6,074 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow in the past day, 2,930 in the Moscow region, 2,735 in St. Petersburg, 1,278 in the Samara region, 762 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 744 in the Voronezh region.

According to the crisis center, there are currently 869,660 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 6,074 in the past 24 hours compared to 7,778 a day before, totaling 1,780,781.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.34%, it said.

Eighty-six coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to eighty-three a day before, bringing fatalities to 30,872 in the Russian capital over the pandemic period.

Coronavirus recoveries increased by 3,924 in Moscow in the past day, totaling 1,568,354 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 181,555 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 1,106 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The total death toll has climbed to 232,775.

Russia confirmed over 1,000 coronavirus fatalities for the eighth day in a row.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.8% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 72 coronavirus deaths were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 40 in the Krasnodar region, 39 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 38 in the Moscow region and 34 in the Stavropol region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia surged by 26,973 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 7,213,584 recoveries.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries decreased to 86,7% of those infected, according to the crisis center.

The number of those discharged from hospitals in Moscow increased by 3,924 over the past day, in St. Petersburg - by 2,929, in the Moscow Region - by 2,877, in the Samara Region - by 767, in Crimea - by 707.