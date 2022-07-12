Go to the main site
    Russia records another 3,002 coronavirus cases — crisis center

    12 July 2022, 18:41

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 3,002 to 18,468,310 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 1,472 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 634 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in ten regions of the country and rose in 69 regions.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 559 to 2,783,379 in the past day, St. Petersburg’s coronavirus cases increased by 275 to 1,539,650.

    Coronavirus recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 3,209 to 17,894,065 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. A total of 2,296 recoveries were confirmed on Monday. Recoveries increased by 560 to 2,590,702 in Moscow and by 348 to 1,502,473 in St. Petersburg.

    Coronavirus death toll

    Russia recorded 48 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 381,669. Moscow’s coronavirus death toll increased by 13 to 44,279 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s fatalities were up by seven to 34,214.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

