Russia records another 277 coronavirus deaths, lowest number since November 9

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
12 April 2021, 20:32
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia recorded 277 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since November 9, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The total death toll has reached 103,263.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.22% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia, TASS reports.

In particular, 34 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 14 in the Krasnoyarsk region, 12 in the Krasnodar region, ten in the Tula region and nine in the Moscow region.

Russia has registered 8,320 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,649,710 cases.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.18%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Republics of Tuva and Altai (0.01% each) and in the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.02%).

In the past 24-hour period, 706 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 569 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 238 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 212 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 197 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 274,282 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.


