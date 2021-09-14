Russia records another 17,837 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 17,837 to reach 7,176,085 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.

In particular, Moscow reported 1,609 new cases followed by St. Petersburg (839), the Moscow Region (796), the Sverdlovsk Region (498), the Samara Region (471) and the Voronezh Region (470).

Patient's deaths

Russia recorded 781 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 719 the day before. The total death toll has reached 194,249.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.71% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 47 fatalities were reported in Moscow in the past day, 37 in St. Petersburg, 36 in the Sverdlovsk region and 32 in the Krasnodar region. The Tyumen and Rostov regions recorded 27 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 15,907, bringing the total to 6,418,033.

According to its data, the share of recoveries remained at 89.4% of the total number of cases.

In particular, 744 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the Moscow Region, followed by St. Petersburg (702), the Irkutsk Region (597), the Sverdlovsk Region (456), and the Perm Region (433).



