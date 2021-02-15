Go to the main site
    Russia records another 14,207 coronavirus cases

    15 February 2021, 18:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 14,207 to 4,086,090 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports.

    According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.35%.

    The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.04%), the Magadan, Khakassia, Altai regions, the Jewish and Yamalo-Nenets autonomous regions and Chechnya (0.1%).

    In particular, 1,093 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 801 in the Moscow region, 431 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 356 in the Voronezh region and 337 in the Rostov region.

    There are currently 398,534 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

