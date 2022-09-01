Go to the main site
    Russia records almost 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

    1 September 2022 18:42

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 49,761 over the past day to 19,445,581, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the number of daily cases has been the highest since March 11. A day earlier, 46,321 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 4,128 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 37 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 4,232 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,242 over the past day versus 8,518 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,036,347, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,152 over the past day versus 3,247 a day earlier, reaching 1,661,577.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 38,940 over the past day, reaching 18,635,574, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier, some 39,054 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 95 over the past day, reaching 384,441, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier, 92 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



