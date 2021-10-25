Russia records all-time daily high of 37,930 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 37,930 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The total number of cases has reached 8,279,573, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%.

In particular, 2,693 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 1,184 in the Samara region, 769 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 741 in the Voronezh region and 670 in the Bashkortostan region.

There are currently 861,293 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 7,778 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 1,774,707.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.44%. As many as 5,279 cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The city’s coronavirus death toll increased by 83 to 30,786 in the past day and recoveries rose by 3,892 to 1,564,430

There are currently 179,481 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of the COVID-19 deaths in Russia climbed by 1,069 in the last 24 hours versus 1,072 the day before, having reached 231,669.

Thus, the country records over 1,000 mortalities for the seventh day in a row.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remains at 2,8%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, over the past day, some 65 mortalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 42 fatalities were confirmed in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 38 deaths were disclosed in the Krasnodar Region, 36 mortalities — in Bashkortostan, 33 deaths — in the Rostov Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,690 to 7,186,611 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 86.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 1,102 recoveries were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 743 in the Samara region, 584 in the Bashkortostan region, 540 in the Rostov region and 523 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.



