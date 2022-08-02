2 August 2022 19:45

Russia records 9,560 daily COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,560 over the past day to 18,622,103, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,962 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 2.3 times the number from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 76 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 836 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,765 over the past day versus 3,062 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,828,744, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,635 over the past day versus 1,711 a day earlier, reaching 1,557,108.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,573 over the past day, reaching 17,990,048, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 6,077 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 48 over the past day, reaching 382,517, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered.













Photo: tass.com