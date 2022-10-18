Go to the main site
    Russia records 9,474 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 27 — crisis center

    18 October 2022, 18:41

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,474 over the past day to 21,324,431, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the number of cases has been the lowest since July 27, when 9,027 cases were registered. A day earlier, 10,403 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,937 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 220.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 74 regions, while in five regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 604 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 606 over the past day versus 676 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,220,765, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 647 over the past day versus 709 a day earlier, reaching 1,779,210.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 20,252 over the past day, reaching 20,638,610, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 14,513 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 389,084, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    The number of daily COVID deaths has not exceed 100 for the fifth day in a row.

    A day earlier 92 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
