Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Russia records 9,474 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 27 — crisis center
18 October 2022, 18:41

Russia records 9,474 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since July 27 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 9,474 over the past day to 21,324,431, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the number of cases has been the lowest since July 27, when 9,027 cases were registered. A day earlier, 10,403 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,937 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 220.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 74 regions, while in five regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 604 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 606 over the past day versus 676 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,220,765, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 647 over the past day versus 709 a day earlier, reaching 1,779,210.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 20,252 over the past day, reaching 20,638,610, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 14,513 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 389,084, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The number of daily COVID deaths has not exceed 100 for the fifth day in a row.

A day earlier 92 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com


Related news
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
Read also
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive