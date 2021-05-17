Russia records 9,328 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 9,328 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,949,573 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.19%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Regions (0% each), the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Republic of Tuva (0.02% each) and in the Sakhalin Region (0.02%).

In the past 24-hour period, 763 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 701 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 202 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 136 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 134 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 340 compared to 391 the day before. In all, 116,211 patients died of the infection

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.35%.

All in all, at present, 270,108 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.