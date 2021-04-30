Go to the main site
    Russia records 8,731 new daily COVID-19 cases

    30 April 2021, 19:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 8,731 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,805,288 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

    According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.18%.

    In the past 24-hour period, 725 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 651 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 230 new cases were discovered in the Rostov Region, 171 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 170 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

    All in all, at present, 267,214 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

