Russia records 8,328 new daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 8,328 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,597,868 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.18%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Republics of Tuva and Altai (0.01% each), the Sakhalin Region (0.03%) and the Magadan Region (0.04%).

In the past 24-hour period, 702 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 533 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 241 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 238 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 201 cases were detected in the Voronezh and Samara Region each.

All in all, at present, 276,727 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.



