Russia records 8,277 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since September 29

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 March 2021, 16:43
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 8,277 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since September 29, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 4,536,820, TASS reports.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate is 0.18%.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.01%), the Magadan and Sakhalin regions (0.02%).

In particular, 719 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 556 in the Moscow region, 277 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 240 in the Rostov region and 207 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 282,382 active coronavirus cases in Russia.


