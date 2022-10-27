Go to the main site
    Russia records 7,849 daily COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths — crisis center

    27 October 2022, 21:40

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,849 over the past day to 21,402,209, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 7,518 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,316 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 33 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,451 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 928 over the past day versus 1,039 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,228,037, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 468 over the past day versus 471 a day earlier, reaching 1,784,024.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,040 over the past day, reaching 20,763,904, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier some 11,517 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 82 over the past day, reaching 389,872, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 80 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo:tass.com
