Russia records 7,833 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,833 over the past day to 21,692,870, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 7,532 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,386 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 39 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eleven regions. A day earlier, 1,607 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,692 over the past day versus 1,847 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,276,774, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,024 over the past day versus 973 a day earlier, reaching 1,811,879.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,539 over the past day, reaching 21,088,668, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 7,675 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 392,832, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 55 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





Photo: tass.com