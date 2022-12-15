Go to the main site
    Russia records 7,833 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

    15 December 2022, 17:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,833 over the past day to 21,692,870, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 7,532 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,386 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 39 regions, while in 35 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eleven regions. A day earlier, 1,607 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,692 over the past day versus 1,847 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,276,774, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,024 over the past day versus 973 a day earlier, reaching 1,811,879.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,539 over the past day, reaching 21,088,668, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier some 7,675 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 392,832, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 55 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com
