    Russia records 7,532 daily COVID cases, a new high since Oct 28 — crisis center

    14 December 2022, 18:12

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,532 over the past day to 21,685,037, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the highest since October 28, when 7,606 cases were registered. A day earlier, 5,977 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,607 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,640 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,847 over the past day versus 1,018 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,275,082, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 973 over the past day versus 948 a day earlier, reaching 1,810,855.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,675 over the past day, reaching 21,081,129, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 6,838 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 55 over the past day, reaching 392,775, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: TASS
