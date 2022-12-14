Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 7,532 daily COVID cases, a new high since Oct 28 — crisis center

14 December 2022, 18:12
Russia records 7,532 daily COVID cases, a new high since Oct 28 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,532 over the past day to 21,685,037, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the highest since October 28, when 7,606 cases were registered. A day earlier, 5,977 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,607 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 42 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,640 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,847 over the past day versus 1,018 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,275,082, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 973 over the past day versus 948 a day earlier, reaching 1,810,855.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,675 over the past day, reaching 21,081,129, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 6,838 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 55 over the past day, reaching 392,775, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: TASS
Related news
São Paulo study: Mass vaccination slashed COVID-19 severity, deaths
Russia records 5,977 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks
Теги:
Read also
Volcanoes go quiet on Hawaii
São Paulo study: Mass vaccination slashed COVID-19 severity, deaths
New Zealand bans tobacco sales for next generation
S. Korea’s 27th nuclear reactor goes into full swing
Kyrgyzstan plans to take $50 mln loan to improve air quality
At least 141 killed by heavy rains in DR Congo's capital
S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases over 80,000 for 2nd day amid virus surge worries
Elon Musk loses 'world's richest person' title to fashion powerhouse
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s population rises by 212 thou since start of the year
2 Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov makes visit to Pakistan
3 COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy
4 Guterres updates UN progress on gender parity
5 Kazakhstan to adopt rural areas development concept in March 2023

News