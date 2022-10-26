Go to the main site
    Russia records 7,518 daily COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths — crisis center

    26 October 2022, 15:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,518 over the past day to 21,394,360, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 6,578 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,451 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 43 regions, while in 38 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,576 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,039 over the past day versus 501 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,227,109, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 471 over the past day versus 464 a day earlier, reaching 1,783,556.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 11,517 over the past day, reaching 20,751,864, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 12,912 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 80 over the past day, reaching 389,790, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 84 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

