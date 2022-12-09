Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
9 December 2022, 20:15
Russia records 7,465 daily COVID cases, 52 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,465 over the past day to 21,650,659, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 7,430 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,447 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 0.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 38 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,453 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,439 over the past day versus 1,697 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,268,500, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 902 over the past day versus 863 a day earlier, reaching 1,806,164.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,994 over the past day, reaching 21,049,420, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 6,315 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 52 over the past day, reaching 392,506, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


