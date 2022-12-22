Go to the main site
    Russia records 7,451 daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center

    22 December 2022, 19:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,451 over the past day to 21,743,302, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 7,442 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,212 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 44 regions, while in 25 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 16 regions. A day earlier, 1,341 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,709 over the past day versus 1,929 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,287,271, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,006 over the past day versus 1,157 a day earlier, reaching 1,819,967.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,243 over the past day, reaching 21,140,943, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier, some 8,359 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 393,220, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier, 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
