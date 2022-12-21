Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 7,442 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

    21 December 2022, 18:41

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,442 over the past day to 21,735,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,994 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,341 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 27 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,564 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,929 over the past day versus 940 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,285,562, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,157 over the past day versus 1,231 a day earlier, reaching 1,818,961.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,359 over the past day, reaching 21,131,700, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier, some 8,109 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 393,166, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier, 57 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID hospital admissions down for first time in a month in Italy
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Vietnam reports 204 new COVID-19 cases
    Russia records 5,994 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support
    2 Japan’s births set to hit new all-time low below 800,000 in 2022
    3 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    4 Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
    5 December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events