    Russia records 7,409 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

    23 December 2022, 19:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,409 over the past day to 21,750,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 7,451 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,192 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 1.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 32 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 16 regions. A day earlier, 1,212 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,698 over the past day versus 1,709 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,288,969, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,068 over the past day versus 1,006 a day earlier, reaching 1,821,035.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,275 over the past day, reaching 21,149,218, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier some 9,243 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 393,277, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



