Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 7,409 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

23 December 2022, 19:15
Russia records 7,409 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,409 over the past day to 21,750,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 7,451 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,192 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 1.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 32 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 16 regions. A day earlier, 1,212 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,698 over the past day versus 1,709 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,288,969, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,068 over the past day versus 1,006 a day earlier, reaching 1,821,035.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,275 over the past day, reaching 21,149,218, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 9,243 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 393,277, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



Photo: parlam.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan reports over 2mln SARS cases since October
Russia records 7,451 daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Теги:
Read also
Prices set to rise in Japan for over 7,000 food items on cost hike
Italy set for warmest Xmas in 50 years
More than half of US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts
Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women
South Korean PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Pelé’s health has worsened, hospital says
British economy narrows more than expected in Q3, lags behind other G7 countries
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
2 Anna Danilina fails to advance at tennis event in New Zealand
3 Tokyo Olympics organizers call bribery scandal personal problem’
4 Projects worth KZT9bn launched in industrial zone in Almaty
5 Head of State attends exhibition dedicated to life and creative work of Abai

News