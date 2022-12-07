Go to the main site
    Russia records 6,935 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center

    7 December 2022, 17:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,935 over the past day to 21,635,764, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,561 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,556 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 5.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 35 regions, while in 39 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,471 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,727 over the past day versus 963 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,265,364, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 872 over the past day versus 824 a day earlier, reaching 1,804,399.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,794 over the past day, reaching 21,037,111, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 6,690 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 58 over the past day, reaching 392,400, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
