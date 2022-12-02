Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 6,721 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

2 December 2022, 18:16
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,721 over the past day to 21,604,334, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 6,785 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,150 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 31 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 1,311 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,190 over the past day versus 1,390 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,259,393, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 730 over the past day versus 626 a day earlier, reaching 1,800,286.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,684 over the past day, reaching 21,009,259, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 5,865 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 392,117, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 58 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: TASS
