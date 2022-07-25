Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

    25 July 2022 19:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,571 over the past day to 18,538,826, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    As many as 759 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 36 regions, while in 30 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 19 regions. A day earlier, 757 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,133 over the past day versus 2,386 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,801,387, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 788 over the past day versus 781 a day earlier, reaching 1,546,546.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,234 over the past day, reaching 17,942,908, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier, some 4,812 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 34 over the past day, reaching 382,189, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier, 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
    #Coronavirus # Russia #World News #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association