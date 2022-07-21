Go to the main site
    • Russia records 6,391 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since May 1 — crisis center

    21 July 2022 19:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,391 over the past day to 18,511,120, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since May 1, when 7,047 cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,195 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 7.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 37 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,110 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,763 over the past day versus 1,670 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,793,210, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 604 over the past day versus 572 a day earlier, reaching 1,543,573.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,529 over the past day, reaching 17,924,372, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier some 4,317 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 42 over the past day, reaching 382,039, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.ru
