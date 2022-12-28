Russia records 6,202 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

28 December 2022, 18:14

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,202 over the past day to 21,781,026, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 5,197 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,113 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 41 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,262 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,873 over the past day versus 1,076 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,296,039, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 709 over the past day versus 851 a day earlier, reaching 1,825,447.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,110 over the past day, reaching 21,184,777, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 7,692 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 393,548, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/TASS







