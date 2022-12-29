Russia records 6,146 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,146 over the past day to 21,787,172, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 6,202 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,065 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 1,113 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,661 over the past day versus 1,873 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,296,039, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 713 over the past day versus 709 a day earlier, reaching 1,826,160.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,815 over the past day, reaching 21,192,592, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 8,110 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 393,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 56 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com



