Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 6,146 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

29 December 2022, 22:20
Russia records 6,146 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,146 over the past day to 21,787,172, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 6,202 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,065 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 4.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 1,113 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,661 over the past day versus 1,873 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,296,039, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 713 over the past day versus 709 a day earlier, reaching 1,826,160.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,815 over the past day, reaching 21,192,592, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 8,110 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 393,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 56 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com


Related news
Oil down as rise in China COVID cases weaken demand outlook
Govt moved immediately on new COVID situation says Meloni
China plans to transfer mobile hospital to Kyrgyzstan
Теги:
Read also
Oil down as rise in China COVID cases weaken demand outlook
Govt moved immediately on new COVID situation says Meloni
Mongolian president issues decree to rebuild ancient capital
China plans to transfer mobile hospital to Kyrgyzstan
Omicron accounts for 98% of confirmed COVID cases in Russia — official
At least 5 killed, 37 injured in expressway tunnel fire in S Korea
Sugarcane crop to reach 598 million tons in Brazil
New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protocols
News Partner
Popular
1 Another earthquake strikes southeast of Almaty
2 Earthquake tremors felt in Almaty
3 Strong regions, strong country: how three new regions in Kazakhstan emerge
4 Kazakhstan confirms 263 more COVID cases
5 December 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News