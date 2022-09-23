Go to the main site
    Russia records 53,335 daily COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths — crisis center

    23 September 2022, 16:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 53,335 over the past day to 20,694,894, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 53,457 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 3,915 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 5.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 42 regions, while in 37 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 3,719 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,923 over the past day versus 5,994 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,172,913, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,936 over the past day versus 3,685 a day earlier, reaching 1,739,435.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 57,625 over the past day, reaching 19,652,187, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier some 57,019 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 104 over the past day, reaching 386,551, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 106 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com
