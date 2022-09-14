Go to the main site
    Russia records 51,735 daily COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths — crisis center

    14 September 2022, 17:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 51,735 over the past day to 20,208,878, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 44,045 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 4,481 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 3.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 4,663 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,610 over the past day versus 4,946 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,116,224, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,623 over the past day versus 3,478 a day earlier, reaching 1,703,997.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 50,251 over the past day, reaching 19,195,104, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 48,187 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 98 over the past day, reaching 385,628, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass. com

