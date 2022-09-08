Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 50,618 daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
8 September 2022, 18:13
Russia records 50,618 daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 50,618 over the past day to 19,908,189, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 47,958 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,611 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 53 regions, while in 28 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 4,086 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,896 over the past day versus 8,400 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,077,829, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,249 over the past day versus 3,172 a day earlier, reaching 1,683,199.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 50,293 over the past day, reaching 18,926,609, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, some 52,611 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 93 over the past day, reaching 385,069, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 94 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: sun9-9.userapi.com





Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region