    Russia records 5,994 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center

    20 December 2022, 17:46

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,994 over the past day to 21,728,409, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 6,341 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,564 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 172.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in eight regions, while in 65 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 573 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 940 over the past day versus 1,110 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,283,633, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,231 over the past day versus 1,217 a day earlier, reaching 1,817,804.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,109 over the past day, reaching 21,123,341, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier, some 5,564 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 57 over the past day, reaching 393,107, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier, 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: Peter Kovalev/TASS
