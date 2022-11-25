Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.95 eur/kzt 485.43

    rub/kzt 7.72 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 5,992 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

    25 November 2022, 20:41

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,992 over the past day to 21,562,758, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,784 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,255 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 36 regions, while in 44 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,353 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,074 over the past day versus 1,058 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,251,440, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 488 over the past day versus 463 a day earlier, reaching 1,796,131.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,337 over the past day, reaching 20,972,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier some 6,112 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 391,736, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 58 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo:© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID incidence up, Rt back over epidemic threshold at 1.04 in Italy
    Russian health ministry’s chief infectionist sees possibility of new COVID-19 wave
    Russia records 5,784 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President’s inauguration ceremony to be broadcast live on social media
    2 Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh
    3 Days of Uzbek Culture held in Kazakhstan
    4 November 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 November 25. Today's Birthdays