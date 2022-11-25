Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
25 November 2022, 20:41
Russia records 5,992 daily COVID cases, 56 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,992 over the past day to 21,562,758, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 5,784 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,255 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 7.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 36 regions, while in 44 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,353 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,074 over the past day versus 1,058 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,251,440, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 488 over the past day versus 463 a day earlier, reaching 1,796,131.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,337 over the past day, reaching 20,972,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 6,112 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 391,736, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 58 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo:© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Теги:
