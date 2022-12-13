Go to the main site
    Russia records 5,977 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

    13 December 2022, 19:46

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,977 over the past day to 21,677,505, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 6,376 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,640 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 159.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 66 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 632 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,018 over the past day versus 1,213 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,273,235, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 948 over the past day versus 914 a day earlier, reaching 1,809,882.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,838 over the past day, reaching 21,073,454, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 5,032 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 392,720, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 50 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo:© Peter Kovalev/TASS
