Russia records 5,784 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,784 over the past day to 21,556,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 5,631 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,353 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 9.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 47 regions, while in 28 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,235 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,058 over the past day versus 1,351 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,250,366, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 463 over the past day versus 472 a day earlier, reaching 1,795,643.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,112 over the past day, reaching 20,967,429, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 6,785 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 58 over the past day, reaching 391,680, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



Photo: TASS