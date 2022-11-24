Go to the main site
    Russia records 5,784 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center

    24 November 2022, 22:20

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,784 over the past day to 21,556,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,631 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,353 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 9.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 47 regions, while in 28 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,235 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,058 over the past day versus 1,351 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,250,366, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 463 over the past day versus 472 a day earlier, reaching 1,795,643.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,112 over the past day, reaching 20,967,429, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier some 6,785 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 58 over the past day, reaching 391,680, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

    A day earlier 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: TASS
