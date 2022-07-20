Go to the main site
    • Russia records 5,685 daily COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

    20 July 2022 16:50

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,685 over the past day to 18,504,729, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate has been the highest since May 2, when 6,207 cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,110 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 17% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 26 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,337 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,670 over the past day versus 790 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,791,447, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 572 over the past day versus 521 a day earlier, reaching 1,542,969.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,317 over the past day, reaching 17,919,843, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier some 4,186 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 37 over the past day, reaching 381,997, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com
